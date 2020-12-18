WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 46.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $2,065,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

NUE traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

