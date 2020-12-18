WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $10.29 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $85.42. 1,006,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,404. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.