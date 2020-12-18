WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 9,205 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $69.45. 1,791,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,469. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

