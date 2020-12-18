Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)’s stock price was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Webjet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

