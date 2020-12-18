Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $435.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $402.00 to $460.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom Video’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

10/31/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $405.50. 163,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,225,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,784 shares of company stock valued at $83,368,048 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

