Weg S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY remained flat at $$14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Get WEG alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.