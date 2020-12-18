Weg S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY remained flat at $$14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

