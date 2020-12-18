Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $796.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.