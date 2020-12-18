WINk Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $24.73 million and $1.96 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005640 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

