Worldcore 1-Day Volume Tops $71.00 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcore has a market cap of $82,157.89 and $71.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Worldcore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.61 or 0.02504221 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore (CRYPTO:WRC) is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.