Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%.

Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,517,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

