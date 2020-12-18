WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE:WPP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. WPP has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.