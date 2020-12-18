WPP’s (WPP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.48. 8,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,501. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

