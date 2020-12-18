X-CASH Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $90,642.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,232,293,553 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.