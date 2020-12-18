Xaya (CHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,817.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,134,584 coins and its circulating supply is 44,992,457 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

