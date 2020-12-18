Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $463.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

