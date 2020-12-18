XMax (XMX) One Day Volume Hits $312,578.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, ABCC, HADAX and Hotbit. XMax has a market cap of $3.49 million and $312,578.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMax has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,974,006 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OTCBTC, Graviex, Hotbit, DDEX, FCoin, HADAX, Coinrail and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

