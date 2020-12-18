Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.63

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 3068065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.