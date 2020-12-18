YEE (YEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,099.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. YEE has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $28,099.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx and FCoin. In the last week, YEE has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00394122 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.51 or 0.02477624 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, OKEx, Huobi, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

