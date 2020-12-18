Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.60. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 4,014 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$357.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

In related news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$612,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,002,544.25.

About Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

