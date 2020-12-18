Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yelp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Yelp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,723 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.