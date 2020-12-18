YGGDRASH Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $643,009.65 and $34,763.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00134354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00775968 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00199112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00387717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00125439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00078159 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

