YOUengine (YOUC) Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00376943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.02472758 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

