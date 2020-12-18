Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Hold

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.29. 1,169,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,891. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $213.50.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.