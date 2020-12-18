Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Marine Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

MPX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 171.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth $246,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 118.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

