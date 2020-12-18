Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 3,153,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,190. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

