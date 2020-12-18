Zap (ZAP) Tops One Day Volume of $973,600.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and approximately $973,600.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00377151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.02476008 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

