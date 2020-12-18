ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0570 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $473,621.29 and approximately $12,161.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.43 and $5.60. In the last week, ZCore has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,310,220 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

