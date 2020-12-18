ZEON Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00137915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00770601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00172422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00122845 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

