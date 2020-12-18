Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $98,864.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00324116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,427,491 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.