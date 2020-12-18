ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $779,626.39 and $130.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00394431 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02507694 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

