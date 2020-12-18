Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading Down 14.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares were down 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,016,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 221,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zhongchao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

