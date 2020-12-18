Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NASDAQ Z traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.20. 5,553,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $141.13.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $159,160.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,978 shares of company stock worth $70,593,469. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after acquiring an additional 478,733 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

