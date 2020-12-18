ZMINE (ZMN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $436.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $476,694.52 and approximately $436.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057843 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

