-$0.05 EPS Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.42 on Friday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $460.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 344,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 27.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 261.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 371,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 268,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

