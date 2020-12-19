$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $11.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $46.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of LMST opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

