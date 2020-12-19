$110.64 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $110.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.39 million and the lowest is $109.90 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $107.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $424.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $455.76 million, with estimates ranging from $452.61 million to $458.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.79. 659,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

