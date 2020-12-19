$226.20 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $226.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.70 million and the lowest is $210.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $807.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.30 million to $816.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

BJRI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 494,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

