2,468 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 450,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

