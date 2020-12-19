$41.17 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $41.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.59 million and the lowest is $40.75 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $141.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.36 million, with estimates ranging from $161.03 million to $163.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $102,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 207,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,216. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $454.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.