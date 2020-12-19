$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit