$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.