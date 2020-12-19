7,066 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 73.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.