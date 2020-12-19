7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.17. 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 4,149,470 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.47) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

Comments


