8,170 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

