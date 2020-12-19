$820.48 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $820.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.90 million and the lowest is $723.40 million. Albemarle reported sales of $992.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.90. 2,447,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,862. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.