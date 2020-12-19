$88.63 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $88.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $372.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth $426,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 356,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

