$88.63 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $88.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $372.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth $426,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 356,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit