8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 7,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $228,977.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $429,931.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $605,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,283 shares of company stock worth $3,668,167 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in 8X8 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

