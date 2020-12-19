ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) versus Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Head to Head Review

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bouygues and ABCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 3 2 0 2.40 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bouygues and ABCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $42.49 billion 1.87 $1.33 billion $3.55 11.80 ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.19 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Bouygues has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 1.82% 5.56% 1.59% ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01%

Summary

Bouygues beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; fitting of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaÃ¯a, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

