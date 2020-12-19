ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $2,328,834.76 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

