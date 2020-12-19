Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 506,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,336,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,501,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,647,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

