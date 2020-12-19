Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,284 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 269,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITC opened at $10.18 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

